Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 237 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT opened at $53.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $53.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.93.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

