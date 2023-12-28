Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,306,000 after buying an additional 1,079,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,073,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after purchasing an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $22.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

