Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 86.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PRN opened at $118.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.08. The firm has a market cap of $167.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $119.33.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1816 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.