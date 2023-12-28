Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $172.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.24 and a 52-week high of $243.52. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $457,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,187,860.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

