Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 72,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,311,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,121,739.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of MANH stock opened at $216.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $213.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.16. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.43 and a 52 week high of $230.61.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 84.06%. Analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.