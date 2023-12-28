Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 2,353 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 444.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $434,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at $10,204,348.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,229,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. HSBC began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MGM opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 2.14.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

