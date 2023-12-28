Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases 4,569 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.59.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $63,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,520 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

