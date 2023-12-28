Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 206,851 shares of company stock worth $10,825,858 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.58.

Shares of JCI opened at $57.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $70.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

