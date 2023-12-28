Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 2.3% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

Shares of STE opened at $223.34 on Thursday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.30. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

