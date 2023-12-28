Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,816,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,139,000 after acquiring an additional 139,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,889,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $55.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,556,241.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,094,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,556,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,985,750. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

