Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,702 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $43.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE

About FirstEnergy

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.