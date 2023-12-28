Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) by 3,770.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOEX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 330.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 111,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 85,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 46,167 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $695,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

GOEX stock opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $30.44.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

