Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MELI shares. New Street Research raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,727.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,590.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,456.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,326.92. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $815.85 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 EPS for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

