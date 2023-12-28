Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 144 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $596,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 9.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Key Bridge Compliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $6,278,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 15.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $130.29 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Generac had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,657,550 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.