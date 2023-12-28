Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 747 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,760 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 100,555.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,249,259 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $481,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238,083 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,991,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,828,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,518,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $278,975,000 after acquiring an additional 890,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tapestry from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Tapestry stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $47.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.62%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

