Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 94 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 74.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 119.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.63.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $145.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.21. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $101.19 and a 12-month high of $148.04.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.18. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

