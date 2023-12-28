HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,744 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 100,874.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,200,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,837,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,499,000 after acquiring an additional 56,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ameren Price Performance
Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.71 and a one year high of $91.18.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.27%.
Insider Transactions at Ameren
In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.
About Ameren
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
