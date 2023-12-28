HB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

HB Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $831,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 60.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $48.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $55.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Stories

