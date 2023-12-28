HB Wealth Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $1,648,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 147.22%.

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equity Residential from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQR

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.