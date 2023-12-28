HB Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 36 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in NVR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 1.7% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its position in shares of NVR by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,024.82 on Thursday. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,519.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7,075.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6,205.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,175.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $118.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,100.57, for a total value of $10,370,969.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,906,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total value of $18,864,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares in the company, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVR

NVR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.