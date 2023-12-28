HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illumina

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN opened at $142.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200 day moving average of $149.74. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.