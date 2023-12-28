Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $169.47.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.
Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
