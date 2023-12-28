Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 209,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.9% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $30,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $29,881,000. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 36,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,020,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 36,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, McBroom & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 35,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $169.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.