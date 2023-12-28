IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clorox were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 16,986.8% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 551,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,139,000 after purchasing an additional 548,165 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after purchasing an additional 466,197 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 436.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 555,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,839,000 after buying an additional 451,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 66.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,233,000 after buying an additional 421,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 208.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

