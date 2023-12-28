IFP Advisors Inc Invests $271,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Provident Financial Services by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

