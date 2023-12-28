IFP Advisors Inc Sells 23,643 Shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 67.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,643 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SVOL. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $4,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 854.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 116,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,869 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,278,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SVOL opened at $22.78 on Thursday. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.74.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

Featured Articles

