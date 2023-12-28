IFP Advisors Inc Sells 4,719 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,507 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 4,719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,815,000. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 7.7 %

COIN stock opened at $185.24 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $186.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.35 and a beta of 3.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $85,119.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,146,707. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $85,119.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,881.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 671,276 shares of company stock valued at $92,982,593. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.