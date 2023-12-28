Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 1,592 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $180.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

