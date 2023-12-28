Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IR opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.73 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

