Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCU. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $17.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

