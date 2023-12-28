Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,031,000 after purchasing an additional 116,995 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $616,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 157,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.00. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $40.55 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

