Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 258.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

