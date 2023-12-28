Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
