Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.1 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

