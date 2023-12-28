JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.2% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $131,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 3,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 256.4% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.1% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $169.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $489.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $169.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

