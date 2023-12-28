Key Bridge Compliance LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Key Bridge Compliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $156.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day moving average is $159.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

