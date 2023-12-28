Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys 38 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.