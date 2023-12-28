Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.67.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $226.66 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $226.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

