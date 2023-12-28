Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.21 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,070 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. NVIDIA comprises about 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.59. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,020,161.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

