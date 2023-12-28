LMG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $156.35 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.62. The stock has a market cap of $376.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.