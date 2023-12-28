Martin Capital Advisors LLP Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.8% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.