Matisse Capital Has $1.16 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matisse Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the period. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.0 %

AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,438,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

