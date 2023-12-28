Meredith Wealth Planning Has $301,000 Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meredith Wealth Planning grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $275,309,000 after buying an additional 34,571 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 1,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 5,058 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Shares of NVDA opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $466.55 and a 200-day moving average of $451.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

