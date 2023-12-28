Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $4.77. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,049,514 shares.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.
