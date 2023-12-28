Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund (NYSE:EDD) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.60

Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and traded as high as $4.77. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 1,049,514 shares.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.9% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 93,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 35,126 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 68.3% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 548,796 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 222,674 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $98,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 157.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 616,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 376,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 187.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 82,945 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

