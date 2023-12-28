Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 868 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,626,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 186.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,716,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $310.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.00 and a twelve month high of $329.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.37.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.64%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

