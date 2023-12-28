Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,332 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 53.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 26.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $1,154,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUV opened at $8.65 on Thursday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

