NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Position Boosted by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 604,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $275,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,571 shares during the period. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 1,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,206,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $494.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $138.84 and a 12-month high of $505.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $466.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.88.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

