NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospect Hill Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Martin Capital Advisors LLP increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 6,687 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total transaction of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,936,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.85, for a total value of $9,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,936,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $466.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.11%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.