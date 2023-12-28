NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 4.6% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $138.84 and a 52 week high of $505.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

