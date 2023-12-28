NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Increased by Prospect Hill Management LLC

Prospect Hill Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.7% of Prospect Hill Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Prospect Hill Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $494.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $466.55 and its 200 day moving average is $451.88. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.08.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,442 shares of company stock worth $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

