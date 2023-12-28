Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $169.40 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $123.11 and a 1 year high of $169.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $489.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.57.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,113,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

