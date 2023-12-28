Optimum Investment Advisors Has $2 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares in the company, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,829 shares of company stock worth $9,901,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $155.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.59.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

